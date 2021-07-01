Prince Harry gushes over his newborn daughter Lilibet during surprise appearance

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their baby girl on June 4

Prince Harry has gushed over his newborn daughter Lilibet during a surprise appearance.

The Duke of Sussex arrived back to the UK last week ahead of the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace later today, to mark what would have been his late mother’s 60th birthday.

Ahead of today’s event, the 36-year-old met with the winners of the WellChild awards at a private garden party in Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

Ed Sheeran, who was also at the event, asked the royal about his new life as a father-of-two.

The singer said: “Congratulations, a girl right? We just had a little girl ten months ago now. You’re still in the trenches now! How do you manage with two?”

Harry replied: “Two is definitely a juggle… We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

Speaking at the event, which honors children and the healthcare workers that care for them, Harry said: “Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organization and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart.”

“I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.”

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

Harry will reunite with his brother Prince William later today to unveil the statue of their late mother.

A Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed: “Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1.”

“In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present. Further details about the statue and garden will be provided on July 1.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child together on June 4, who they affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Diana.

Announcing her birth in a statement, the couple said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

The couple also wrote on their Archewell website: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they added.