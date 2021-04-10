Prince Harry confirmed to attend Prince Philip’s funeral ‘without Meghan Markle’

The funeral will take place on April 17

Prince Harry will attend his grandfather’s funeral next week without his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, aged 99.

Buckingham Palace has since confirmed his funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel.

According to BAAZAR.com, Harry will jet back to the UK from California in the coming days, following strict COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Meghan will stay in Los Angeles with their son Archie, as she’s currently pregnant with their second child.

A source close to the couple said: “The Duchess has made every effort to travel alongside The Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance from her physician.”

In line with current restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed attend Prince Philip’s funeral next week, and the public have been asked not to attend.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 3pm, and will coincide with a national minute of silence.

This will be the first time Harry has returned to the UK since he stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal family last March.

It’s also the first time he will come face-to-face with his family since that bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.