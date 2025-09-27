Prince Harry claims people are trying to ‘sabotage’ any reconciliation between him and King Charles

Prince Harry has claimed people are trying to “sabotage” any reconciliation between him and his father King Charles, as he hit back at media reports about their recent meeting.

The Duke of Sussex met his father at Clarence House in London on September 10th, marking their first face-to-face encounter since February 2024.

A report in The Sun on Saturday claimed the meeting had been more formal than expected, alleging Harry was treated like an official visitor rather than family.

But in response, Harry’s spokesperson said: “Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false.”

“The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”

His spokesperson also corrected part of the Sun’s report about gifts that were exchanged during their meeting.

The paper claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given Charles a framed family photo.

However, Harry’s spokesperson clarified: “While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess.”

During his four-day trip to the UK, Prince Harry attended charity events in Nottingham and London.

It had been nearly two years since he and the King were last seen together, shortly after Charles’ cancer diagnosis in 2023.

While Harry has returned to the UK for other commitments, including court cases, he and his father had not reconnected until this visit.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair shared a private tea lasting around 50 minutes.

Their meeting was widely viewed as a potential turning point in repairing their strained relationship.

Prince Harry, 41, has openly expressed his wish to mend family ties.

Speaking to BBC News in May, he said: “I would love a reconciliation with my family.”

The Duke’s desire for reconciliation comes after years of tension fuelled by his memoir, Netflix documentary, and TV interviews.

Harry and his wife Meghan now live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The last recorded meeting between King Charles and his grandchildren was during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

There has been no sign of a reunion between Harry and his brother, Prince William, with the siblings continuing separate schedules during Harry’s recent visit.