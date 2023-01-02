Prince Harry claims his family ‘have shown no willingness to reconcile’ in tell-all interview

Prince Harry has claimed his family “have shown no willingness to reconcile” in a tell-all interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Promoting the release of his bombshell memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recently filmed two TV interviews, which will both air on January 8.

Alongside his chat with CBS host Anderson Cooper, Harry sat down for a televised interview with ITV presenter Tom, who has known the Prince for years.

Harry: The Interview, an exclusive in-depth discussion with Tom Bradby. Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8. @tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/MrFjLSCb9o — ITV (@ITV) January 2, 2023

In a short trailer for the interview, Harry says “it never needed to be this way” before adding “I want a family, not an institution.”

Another clip shows the 38-year-old saying: “They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

Seemingly referencing the Royal family, he continues: “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

The teaser ends with Harry saying: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

Filmed in California, where Harry lives with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, ITV have said the interview will go into “unprecedented depth and detail” about the Prince’s life in and outside the Royal family.

Following the release of his Netflix docu-series with Meghan, Harry’s memoir will likely feature more shocking claims about the Royal family.

Back in October, the Daily Mail reported that lawyers for the Institution will be “on standby” when the book is released in January, amid fears it is “critical of everyone and everything”.

According to the book’s publisher Penguin, SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The contents of Harry’s book are being kept top secret, and palace aides have claimed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to read it in advance.

According the Daily Mail, the Royal Household has been warned that the 416-page memoir is “critical of everyone and everything” and will be seen as both “controversial” and “provocative”.

It’s understood Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit life as senior working royals in 2020, and now live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke’s memoir will be released on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s docu-series premiered on Netflix.

You can read the biggest bombshells from the series here.