Prince Harry breaks his silence on the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry has broken his silence on the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

While a host of senior royals rushed to see the Queen before she died, it’s believed her eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne were the only ones who were able to make it on time.

Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie got a private jet from Berkshire to Aberdeen on Thursday after hearing the news of her declining health, but it’s understood they did not reach the estate before she passed.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event with his wife Meghan Markle in London on Thursday night, also attempted to reach Balmoral in time via private jet.

But the Duke of Sussex sadly didn’t make it until after her death was announced to the public.

Harry’s flight had been due to land at 6.29pm, a minute before the statement, but it was 20 minutes late taking off from London’s Luton Airport.

By the time he landed in Aberdeen at 6.46pm, it was 16 minutes after the Palace had made the announcement.

The Duke was then driven to Balmoral Castle, where he joined other members of the Royal family in mourning shortly before 8pm.

Just hours after he arrived at the royal estate, Prince Harry departed on Friday morning, and boarded a British Airways flight from Aberdeen airport to London Heathrow at 10am.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old joined his wife Meghan, his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to greet the crowds of people mourning the Queen’s death.

Footage published by The Sun shows a grieving Harry address his grandmother’s death for the first time.

He told well-wisher Winnie Davidge: “The castle feels so quiet. You can feel her presence in every room.”

Harry told others in the crowd it was “a lonely place up there now without her”.

His brother William, who received the title of The Prince of Wales after the Queen’s death, also spoke out the monarch’s death in an emotional statement.

He said: “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

“My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price to pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.”

“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can,” he added of King Charles III.