Prince Harry breaks his silence after being ‘banned’ from wearing military uniform to The Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry has broken his silence after being ‘banned’ from wearing a military uniform to The Queen’s funeral.

The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

Her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the funeral, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring The Queen over the coming days.

He tweeted on Monday: “As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, ‘as a special mark of respect’, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.”

Omid later confirmed: “I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ‘commander-in-chief.’”

UPDATE: Only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring The Queen over next week: procession and service in Edinburgh today, coffin procession to Westminster Hall (and vigil that follows), state funeral, final committal in Windsor. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has since said in a statement: “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family back in 2020, before moving to the US.