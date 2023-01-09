Prince Harry brands his stepmother Camilla ‘dangerous’ – but denies he thinks she’s ‘evil’

Prince Harry has taken another swipe at his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla.

The 75-year-old married Harry’s father King Charles III in 2005, nearly a decade after they divorced their respective exes.

During another new interview to promote his new memoir, the Duke of Sussex told Good Morning America that it’s been “a long time” since he’s spoken to his stepmother.

“I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other,” he said.

“She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”

A number of passages from Harry’s bombshell memoir, which is titled SPARE, have been leaked in advance of its publication on January 10.

In one such passage, Harry recalls fearing Camilla would become his “wicked stepmother” and claims he and his brother Prince William begged their father Charles not to marry her.

The 38-year-old alleges he and his brother knew Camilla as the “other woman” and had separate meetings with her before she officially joined the Royal Family.

During a separate interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Harry explained why they asked their father not to marry Camilla.

“We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good, and that if he was now with his person… surely that’s enough.”

The 38-year-old admitted they eventually came around to the idea as they “wanted him to be happy”.

However, the Duke of Sussex went on to say Camilla was “dangerous” because she’d been cast as a “villain” by the press, and needed to “rehabilitate her image.”

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information,” he said.

“And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

In his memoir, Harry also writes about being “sacrificed” on Camilla’s “personal P.R. altar.”

In reference to this part of his book, the Duke told Anderson: “If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s what you’re gonna do.”

Camilla married Harry’s father, who was Prince Charles at the time, in 2005 – eight years after the death of his first wife, Princess Diana.

Before her tragic passing, Diana famously referred to Camilla as the third person in their marriage.

During her controversial BBC Panarama interview with Martin Bashir, Diana said: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

