Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey for his father King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father King Charles III’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London from the US on Friday, and made his way straight to Frogmore Cottage.

On Saturday morning, just after 10.30am, the father-of-two arrived at the historic building alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall.

Harry was given a pat on the back for comfort from Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Prince Andrew also arrived at the historic building at the same time.

They were shortly followed by Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.

Prince William and Princess Kate later arrived with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall https://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dOicUi6JV3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be officially crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at around midday.

The 74-year-old ascended to the throne following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II last September.