Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie crashes the first episode of their new podcast

This is the first time we've ever heard him speak

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie crashes the first episode of...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son adorably crashed the first episode of their new podcast, Archewell Audio.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their much-anticipated holiday special this afternoon, weeks after announcing their multiyear partnership with Spotify.

The podcast features audio diaries from a host of famous faces, as they reflect on their experiences in 2020.

Their special guests include legendary singer Elton John, tennis pro Naomi Osaka, actor and presenter James Corden, and many more.

At the end of the episode, the couple’s one-and-a-half year old son Archie makes a surprise appearance, and says a few words into the microphone.

This marks the first time we’ve ever heard Archie speak, and it’s pretty adorable.

LISTEN TO HIM OMG 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/qogJWD1foz — lacey (@__mrswrigs) December 29, 2020

The family-of-three are currently living in Los Angeles, at their multi-million dollar home in Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the States back in March, after they stepped down as senior members of the Royal family.

