Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security detail revealed ahead of their return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly receive police protection during their visit to the UK this week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Amid Harry’s legal battle with the Home Office over their decision to strip him of his police protection, the couple have been granted specialist protection by Met Police officers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are travelling with their children Archie and Lilibet, and are expected to arrive in the UK today.

This will be the first time the couple bring both their children to the UK, and the second time Meghan has returned to Harry’s homeland in over two years.

According to the UK Mirror, the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection unit have spent weeks liaising with Prince Harry’s team ahead of their arrival.

In the US, the Sussexes are closely guarded by a rotating team of 12 former special forces personnel and highly trained armed security professionals.

A source told the newspaper: “For Harry, this has always been about protecting his family.”

“He has been in constant contact with the relevant parties and made it very clear that he wouldn’t travel without receiving cast iron assurances over the safety of his family.”

“He is satisfied the right procedures are in place and they are all very much looking forward to this week’s celebrations and of course getting to spend time with Her Majesty.”

The couple, who will stay at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, are expected to attend a number of official engagements with the Royal Family this week – including a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

However, Harry and Meghan will not be invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, will also not be present on the balcony.

According to the Telegraph, the Sussexes will limit their public outings this week, and will be spending time with family privately.

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Harry’s grandmother’s historic 70 years on the throne.

During their visit, the Queen will finally get to meet her great granddaughter Lilibet, whose named after her.

The couple will also be celebrating their daughter’s first birthday on Saturday, June 4.

Harry and Meghan were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle in April.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”