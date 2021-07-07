Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former chief of staff opens up about working for them

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former chief of staff opens up about...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former chief of staff has opened up about working for the couple.

Catherine St-Laurent was announced as their chief of staff and executive director of their Archewell Foundation in early 2020, but she’s since transitioned to a senior adviser role.

Speaking to The Cut about working the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Catherine said: “It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders.”

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey,” she continued.

“The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling. I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space.”

“I look forward to continuing to be a part of that,” Catherine added.

After stepping down as their chief of staff earlier this year, Catherine was replaced by James Holt, who has worked closely with the couple for five years.