Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s €16 million LA mansion revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new luxury LA mansion has been revealed – and their pal Oprah Winfrey helped them move in (of course)

News site Mail Online have published photos of the lavish mansion, which is located in a stunning Beverly Hills estate.

The stunning home belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry, a close friend of Oprah’s.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their one-year-old son Archie have been living in the stunning estate since March, the publication revealed.

The couple had previously been staying in Vancouver, but jetted to LA as the coronavirus outbreak began.

Tyler’s luxury home boasts 12-bathroom and sits on 22 acres in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates which is a guard-gated community, and residents can enjoy stunning views of the city.

It is not known if Harry and Meghan are renting Tyler’s house or just staying there as guests.

Meghan and Harry are working on a documentary series with pal Oprah which will air on Netflix.

“Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps,” a source told Mail Online.

“Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely.”

“Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team.

“Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips.

“It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA,” the insider added.

