Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana gets christened in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana has been christened.

The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday.

They said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The ceremony took place privately at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

According to PEOPLE, Harry and Meghan invited King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton to the christening, but they were not in attendance.

A source told the magazine that about 20-30 guests were present, including Meghan’s mother Doria and Lilibet’s godfather Tyler Perry.

Harry and Meghan, who relocated to California after stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, welcomed Lilibet on June 4, 2021.

The couple are also parents to a three-year-old son named Archie.