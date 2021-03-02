Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview set to air on ITV

The primetime special will be broadcast in the UK 24-hours after it airs in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air on ITV.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s primetime special with the chat show host will air on March 7 on CBS at 8pm Eastern Time on Sunday in the US, or 1am on Monday GMT.

After BBC declined to broadcast the highly anticipated interview, both ITV and Sky were in talks with ViacomCBS about airing the special.

According to the MailOnline, ITV won the rights to broadcast the two-hour interview, which premiere in the UK on Monday, March 8 at 8pm.

A teaser trailer was shared by royal correspondent Omid Scobie on Twitter on Sunday, which sees Oprah ask Meghan: “Were you silent? Or were you silenced?”

“I just want to make it clear to everybody, there is no subject that’s off limits,” she added.

Oprah asked the Duchess about her “breaking point”, while Prince Harry confessed to the chat show host: “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

Oprah said: “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here,” before holding her hands up and saying: “Wait, hold up.”

Speaking about his late mother Princess Diana, Harry added: “For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be talking to you with my wife by my side.”

“I can’t begin to imagine what is must have been like for her all those years ago going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the both of us, but at least we had each other.”

According to CBS, “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

