Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell docuseries makes Netflix history

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell docuseries has just made Netflix history.

Volume I of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, joined the streaming giant on December 8.

It has since been revealed the first three episodes of the series racked up more viewing time on Netflix than any other documentary during its first week.

Netflix revealed in a statement on Tuesday that Volume I of the series has recorded 81.55 million viewing hours around the world so far, which is “the highest view hours of any documentary title in a premiere week”.

More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Harry & Meghan was also the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between 5 and 11 December, behind Tim Burton’s Addams Family drama Wednesday. Harry & Meghan was the No 1 English-language series during the week in Britain, and No 2 in Australia and the US. It also made Netflix’s television top 10 in 85 countries. The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan join Netflix on Thursday, December 15.