Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were NOT invited to this major royal event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited to Balmoral Castle for the Queen’s annual summer retreat.

During the months of August and September, members of the royal family are expected to travel to the Scottish estate to visit the monarch.

It is expected they will entertain friends, hold dances, have picnics and go on shooting parties across the 7,000 acre grounds.

The Sun previously claimed that staff at Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish estate had been told to expect a full list of royals, including “Harry, Meghan and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.”

However, Page Six has since reported that multiple sources debunked these claims, and there was no invite extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join the 96-year-old in the highlands.

The couple will instead stay in the US ahead of the publication of Harry’s highly anticipated tell-all memoir in the autumn.

Harry and Meghan last saw the Queen in June, when they flew to the UK to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – when they finally introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother.

The Sussexs watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the Major General’s Office, while the senior working members of the Royal Family enjoyed the view from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

At the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, Harry and Meghan sat on the opposite side of the church to Prince William and Kate Middleton – fueling rumours of a rift between the brothers.

In January 2020, the couple announced their plans to step down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Just months later, in March 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.