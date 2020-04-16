Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver food to vulnerable people in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally delivered food to vulnerable people in Los Angeles this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settling into life in LA over the past few weeks, after moving there from Canada.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple have been doing their part to help people in the area.

According to ET Online, Harry and Meghan volunteered with charity Project Angel Food on Easter Sunday, and returned on Wednesday to deliver more food to those who can’t leave their home due to COVID-19.

Project Angel Food’s executive director Richard Ayoub said the couple contacted the charity after learning it’s drivers were “overloaded”

“They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload,” he explained.

He also confirmed that the couple adhered to social distancing guidelines, by wearing masks, gloves, and keeping a distance of six feet or more.

“I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population,” he continued.

“Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60.”

