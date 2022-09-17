Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ from the Queen’s pre-funeral reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been uninvited from Queen Elizabeth II’s pre-funeral reception in Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, to which Harry will be allowed wear his military uniform after King Charles III made a U-turn decision.

A new report from The Telegraph claimed that Harry and Meghan had received an invite to the lavish pre-funeral reception, which will be hosted by King Charles III, who ascended to the throne following his mother’s death, and his Queen Consort Camilla.

However, the couple have since reportedly been informed that only working members of the Royal Family are welcome to attend the event.

Sources told the outlet that the pair “appeared baffled” by the mix-up in plans.

In January 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

There has been an evident rift between the Sussexes and the family since then, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couples were seen publicly together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor together on Saturday.

However, it was reported that the William, the new Prince of Wales “invited” the couple to join him and his wife, to put on a united front as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan and Harry were also recently reported to have been “furious” over their children Archie and Lilibet’s new titles, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The toddlers are now entitled to new royal titles in wake of the monarch’s passing.

King Charles III, Harry’s father, has agreed to issue letters patent that will bestow the title of Prince and Princess upon the toddlers; however, they will not be granted His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) status.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have argued that their children will be left with inadequate security and also reportedly pointed out that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince Andrew’s daughters, possess HRH status although they are not working royals.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Palace updated the line of succession on their website to reflect Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, Harry’s two children are currently listed with their original stylings.

Archie’s title remains Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and Lilibet’s remains Mistress Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in a lavish ceremony in May 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, their son named Archie the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, their daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, last June.

The Sussex family currently live in California but returned to the UK for a string of charity events, before the Queen sadly passed away, prolonging their visit.

The couple are reportedly set to fly their two toddlers to the UK for their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

You can read more about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plans here.