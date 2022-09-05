Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touch down in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in the UK.

The couple are heading to the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where the Duchess of Sussex is expected to give a speech for the first time since stepping down as a senior working member of the Royal Family.

Harry and Meghan are staying in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate, after reportedly turning down Prince Charles’ offer to stay with him at his home on the Balmoral estate.

A source told The Mirror that Charles has once again tried to bring Harry back into the Royal Family’s institution.

“[Charles] hasn’t wavered, despite the attacks, which seem to be coming with increased vigour,” the source said.

“The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate. He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

Last week, it was reported that the Royal Family were “not happy” with Meghan’s latest interviews with The Cut and on her new podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her debut Spotify series last week, and admitted she was “excited to be myself, and talk and be unfiltered.”

Between her podcast tell-all interviews with Mariah Carey and Serena Williams and her cover interview with The Cut, Meghan has reportedly ruffled a few feathers.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the “royal family is disappointed by Meghan Markle’s latest comments in The Cut magazine and on her podcast. They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family – claiming a need for privacy – she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

Harry and Meghan are due to arrive in Manchester today for the One Young World summit – an event which brings together young leaders from over 190 countries.

The Sussexes will reside at their home on the Queen’s Windsor estate for five days, which is only a five minute drive from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home.

However, The Daily Mail reported that Harry has no plans to meet up with his brother, due to an ongoing rift between them.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

The two couples have not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

William and Kate awkwardly sat away from Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving back in June.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Despite this, there doesn’t appear to be any indication that the rift between the pair will disappear.