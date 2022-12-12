Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to ‘stay away’ from the coronation of King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to “stay away” from the coronation of King Charles.

According to The Mail on Sunday, a host of “highly regarded voices” are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay away from Westminster Abbey when Charles is crowned on May 6.

It comes just days after the release of Volume I of the couple’s explosive Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Former politician David Mellor told the publication: “They shouldn’t come to the Coronation. They categorically shouldn’t come.”

“They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there.”

Lady Antonia Fraser, the historian and author, added: “I hope they don’t come because I want the King and Queen to be the centre of attention. It worries me that if they come the cameras might waste time on them. They should stay holding hands in Hollywood.”

A poll for The Mail on Sunday also revealed almost half the British public agree that Meghan and Harry should be barred from the Coronation.

Volume I of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries joined Netflix on December 8, and has made a number of bombshell claims so far.

According to reports, the Royal Family were not contacted by the streaming giant for comment on the series, despite their claims they “declined to comment”.

Volume II of the six-part series, which will share “the other side” of Meghan and Harry’s love story and the challenges they faced, will join Netflix on December 15.