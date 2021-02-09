Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise young students by crashing their poetry class

The aspiring poets were shocked to see the couple join their Zoom call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised a group of young students this week, by crashing their poetry class.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance over Zoom, as a group of aspiring poets attended a virtual poetry class organised by Get Lit in honour of Black History Month.

A screenshot shared by Get Lit on Instagram shows Harry and Meghan smiling, as they introduced themselves to the shocked students.

They captioned the post: “Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER!”

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry! The Duchess even shared some of her favorite poetry lines.”

“We are so grateful for their visit in honor of Black History Month. It goes down as most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!”

Mason Granger, the manager of community outreach for Get Lit, shared more details about the couple’s surprise appearance on Instagram.

Granger wrote: “Soooo Prince Harry and Meghan dropped into my poetry class on Saturday and kicked it with the Get Lit Players for a multitude of minutes.”

“My favorite part of it all was Meghan echoing so many sentiments we’ve talked about in class, about this particular moment in time/history to be a young person and the ripple effect of a single voice.”

“The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem. And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, ‘Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?’ And they shared it anyway.”

“Fast forward ripple ripple ripple and these kids get a surprise 45 minute chat with the Prince Harry and Meghan. It was pretty surreal. My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids bios I’d sent earlier).”

“The org and all the kids are posting today with more details about the visit— I just want to say that the Get Lit Players are brilliant and 10/10 would recommend The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for your next Zoom poetry practice.”