Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for public appearance in the US after King Charles birthday snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped out for a public appearance in the US, after confirming they weren’t invited to King Charles’ 75th birthday celebrations.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Navy SEAL Foundation for the opening of a revolutionary training facility for vetarans in Downtown San Diego.

The Sussexes, along with Navy SEAL Foundation leaders, veterans and their families, officially opened the Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by 250 Naval Special Warfare personnel and their families.

The Warrior Fitness Program aims to optimize human performance for warriors on the battlefield, transitioning to civilian life, or retired from service, according to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Earlier in the day, Harry and Meghan also met with veterans, servicemen and women at Camp Pendleton.

The couple shared photos from their visit on their Archewell website.

Harry, 39, spent 10 years in the British Army, and served two tours of Afghanistan.

The Sussexes latest outing comes after they recently confirmed they weren’t invited to King Charles’ upcoming 75th birthday party.

The British monarch is set to hold a lavish party for his milestone birthday at London’s Clarence House on November 14th.

Reports previously claimed that Harry had snubbed an invite to his father’s birthday party.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke later claimed the couple had “no contact” from Buckingham Palace about the party.

Their representative said: “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

They also said reports which suggested otherwise were “disappointing”.