Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted looking loved-up on romantic sun holiday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted looking loved-up while on a romantic sun holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are enjoying a well-deserved break in the Caribbean, after they were kept busy promoting various mental health projects earlier this week for World Mental Health Day.

In photos published by MailOnline, the couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they strolled around the island of Canouan.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry and Meghan are seen strolling hand-in-hand on a romantic holiday on uber posh Canouan Island in the Grenadines https://t.co/20UIEyY5xZ pic.twitter.com/Zwu7Wi5UIP — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 15, 2023

In the photos, former actress Meghan is seen wearing a simple ivory maxi-dress and a ribboned Panama hat, while her husband Prince kept it casual in navy shorts, a white t-shirt and flip flops.

It is understood that the couple, who moved to the US after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020, are on holidays without their two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

An onlooker told the outlet: “They looked happy. As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand.”

“They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together,” the insider added.

The island of Canouan is popular with many of the couple’s friends and acquaintances, with George Clooney and his wife Amal among the famous names who have fallen in love with the island’s charms.

Other fans of the island include Robert Downey Jr and Leonardo DiCaprio – both of whom have been known to vacation there.

Meghan and Harry’s holiday comes after they spent the past week in New York City promoting multiple mental health projects.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, discussed their roles as parents to Archie and Lilibet at the Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event for parents navigating mental health challenges in today’s digital age.