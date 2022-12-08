Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shock fans by revealing the REAL way they first met

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shocked fans by revealing the real way they first met.

While the couple previously said they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in 2016, the Duke and Duchess have admitted they actually met through Instagram.

Harry made the confession in their new docu-series, which premiered on Netflix this morning.

The 38-year-old said he stumbled across Meghan when he saw a video of her using the Snapchat dog filter.

Harry explained: “Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them.”

Meghan then laughed, “Oh gosh, isn’t that whole thing, it’s got like doggy ears,” before Harry added, “That was the first thing, ‘I was like who is that?'”

Harry then messaged their mutual friend and they mentioned it to Meghan, who proceeded to stalk the Prince’s Instagram feed to see “what he was about”.

Reciting the email their mutual friend sent her, Meghan revealed it said: “Between you and I, thought you might want to know this being newly single and all.”

“I put our Snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haz follows me (he’s a friend) he called me last night dying to meet you. I just might have to set you up,” the email added.

Harry explained: “Then we got each other’s numbers. We were just constantly in touch, and I went ‘let’s meet’.”

The couple went on their first date at 76 Dean Street in Soho, and Meghan poked fun at Harry for being late.

Harry admitted he was “freaking out” as Meghan wondered if he was “one of the guys who has so much of an ego that any girl would wait and sit around for 30 minutes for you.”

“I was not interested in that,” she confessed.

Thankfully, Harry proved her wrong when he eventually showed up, and the pair went on to have a great first date.

The couple then met up one more time at Soho House before Harry invited her to go to Botswana with him.

Meghan said: “So I had one week off [filming Suits] and it was the same week, so he said ‘do you want to come to Botswana?’ I said let me think about it and then I did.”

Harry confessed he was “astonished that she said yes” as they had only met each other twice at that point.

He laughed: “This woman that I have only met twice, she’s coming to Botswana and we are going to be living in a tent for 10 days.”

Meghan then said: “I am getting on a plane, and we are living in the middle of a bush, what, like what if we don’t like each other and then we are stuck in the middle of a bush in a tent.”

“So, I get there, this is the first time I have seen him in a month, we are awkward at first, do we kiss, do we hug, and I just remember he handed me a chicken sandwich.”

Harry continued: “Then we jumped in a land cruiser and off we went. We were sitting next to each other and then we were holding hands and then we squeezed in a kiss, and everything felt natural. We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world knew.”

The couple also opened up about their engagement, and shared never-before-seen snaps from the night Harry proposed back in 2017.

The Prince can be seen kneeling on a blanket holding a ring box, surrounded by candles and white roses in their garden.

Harry said: “I wanted to do it earlier, because I needed to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn’t do it outside of the UK.”

“I popped a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken and that kind of slightly gave the game away, she was like ‘you never drink champagne what’s the occasion’ and I was like ‘I don’t know, just had it lying around.'”

Meghan then burst out laughing and pointed out that it was a magnum bottle of champagne.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available to stream on Netflix now, with the final three instalments dropping on December 15.