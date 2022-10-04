Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share behind the scenes photos from their return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared some behind the scenes photos from their return to the UK last month.

The photos were taken by their photographer friend Misan Harriman, who posted them on social media on Monday night.

The images were captured “moments before” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the stage at the One Young World Summit’s opening ceremony in Manchester on September 5.

One photo, shared in black and white, shows the couple holding hands as they waited at the side of the stage.

Another snap captures Meghan and Harry smiling as they look directly at the camera.

Meghan, who delivered a keynote speech at the event, stunned in an all-red outfit from Another Tomorrow, which she paired with matching red Aquazurra heels, and simple gold jewellery.

This isn’t the first time Misan has snapped photos of the couple, as he captured their pregnancy photos while they were expecting their daughter Lilibet Diana in 2021.

Meghan and Harry were in the UK for a string of charity events when Queen Elizabeth II suddenly died on September 8 at the age of 96.

The British monarch passed away at her home in Balmoral, Scotland; and her eldest son Charles has since ascended to the throne.

The couple ended up staying in Harry’s homeland for over two weeks to attend events honouring his late grandmother, including her state funeral and committal service on September 19.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March 2020, and subsequently moved to Montecito, California with their children.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Despite this, the couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10.

It was later reported that William, the new Prince of Wales, “invited” the couple to join him and his wife Kate Middleton to put on a “united front” in wake of the Queen’s death.

But days later, Harry and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from the Queen’s pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace.

According to The Telegraph, the couple had received an invite to the pre-funeral reception, which was hosted by King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla.

However, the pair were later informed that only working members of the Royal Family were welcome to attend the event.

After attending the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, the couple jetted back to the US the following day.

It’s understood the pair were eager to reunite with their two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – after spending 17 days away from them.

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and welcomed their first child Archie the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, last June.