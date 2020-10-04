Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘set to snub the Royal family’ by spending Christmas in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘set to snub the Royal family’ by...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to snub the Royal family by spending Christmas in Los Angeles.

The couple moved to California with their son Archie in March, after they officially stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family.

While Harry’s family celebrate Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham this year, the Prince plans to spend time with famed music producer David Foster – who has become a “father figure” to him over in the US.

A source told the UK Mirror: “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum.”

“She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

“They’ve also invited David and Katherine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home,” the source continued.

“They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”

Harry and David have become close friends in recent months. The pair met after David’s wife Katharine McPhee reconnected with her old school pal Meghan Markle last year.

Katharine and Meghan both attended the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles when they were teenagers.

Back in May, Katherine told Access Hollywood that David and Harry have become like “father and son”.

The actress said: “My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son.”

“Meghan and I knew each other from childhood, but really Harry and my husband are friends. It’s really nice.”

Earlier this year, David arranged for the couple and their son Archie to stay at a mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada, which is owned by a close friend.

“I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s. It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment,” David told the Daily Mail back in January.

“I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

The news comes after Kate Middleton’s uncle slammed Harry and Meghan earlier this week, telling them to “shut the F up”.

In a now-deleted LinkedIn post, Gary Goldsmith, the brother of Carole Middleton, said: “With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention.”

“Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding. Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong’n.

“Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy,” he added.

Gary, who attended Kate and William’s 2011 wedding, later defended his comments during an interview with the Daily Mail.

He said: “I totally stand by everything I wrote. I used to have a lot of respect for Harry and his army career but this new Harry is someone I don’t recognise.”

“I find it totally frustrating when we are trying to save lives and look after UK PLC, to be lectured daily on any topic they deem to be important. They have abdicated the UK for the US and obviously don’t give a damn about the Royal family.”

“We’ve all had enough of them lecturing us. You can’t sell your soul to Netflix for a reported £150 million and then dictate to Mother England,” he added.

