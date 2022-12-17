Ad
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their 2022 holiday season card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their 2022 holiday season card.

Journalist Omid Scobie shared the Duke and Duchess’ sentiment via Twitter on Friday night.

The couple’s digital card read: “Wishing you a joyful holiday season.”

Photo credit: Misan Harriman

“From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.”

The e-card features a photo of Harry and Meghan from earlier this month when they were honoured with the Ripple of Hope award for their stance against racism.

As they were given the award by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation, the couple vowed their war against “oppression” was only in its infancy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s seasonal sentiments come after the release of volume II of their bombshell docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

The second part of the series joined Netflix on Thursday, December 15, following the release of volume I on December 8.

Harry and Meghan made a number of bombshell claims throughout the six part series.

Take a look at some of the biggest here.

