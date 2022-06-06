Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new photo of Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the couple, close friends and family marked the special occasion with at a casual backyard picnic, which included a cake from baker Claire Ptak.

Photographer Misan Harriman also attended the intimate event, and he took the new photo of Lilibet.

He also shared a black-and-white photo of Meghan cradling her daughter at the party.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said that the couple were touched by the birthday wishes for Lili, and that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honour.

