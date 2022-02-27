Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive honour at the NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a special appearance at the NAACP Image Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out on stage at the awards show in Los Angeles on Saturday night to accept the President’s Award “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service”.

Harry donned a black tuxedo by Ozwald Boateng for the occasion, while his wife wore a gorgeous blue gown by Christopher John Rogers.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will honor humanitarians, global leaders, and co-founders of Archewell, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the prestigious President's Award. The President's Award is presented in recognition of distinguished public service. pic.twitter.com/pCZcG5p3Tg — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) February 24, 2022

In their acceptance speech, Meghan said: “It’s inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law.”

“Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis.”

“We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.”

Harry started his speech by offering his support to the people of Ukraine, saying: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community.”

He continued: “I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.”

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are live in person to accept the President’s Award #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/NhRNBZWIAU — THEE Stephanie. (@qsteph) February 27, 2022

Meghan added: “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd.”

“For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds.”

“In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”