Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘planning another move’ after welcoming second child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on moving out of their $14 million mansion in California.

Just 18 months after they purchased the stunning nine-bedroom house in Montecito, insiders have claimed the couple already want to sell the property.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now looking for a new home to raise their two children – son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, six months.

A source told the newspaper: “They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won’t be on the market because of who they are.”

“It’s only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers.”

“They want to stay in the neighbourhood or nearby but they aren’t over the moon about the house and the location.”

The couple bought their home in Montecito, California on June 18, 2020 for $14,650,000.

The purchase came just three months after they officially stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family that March.

The 18,000-square-foot home, which was built in 2003, is located close to properties owned by their celebrity pals, including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.