Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘panicking’ over how much they’ve shared in Netflix docu-series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly “panicked” over how much they’ve shared in their upcoming docu-series for Netflix.

According to Page Six, the couple are allegedly requesting content to be cut from the show, which they’ve been filming for over a year.

Insiders have claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are second guessing what they want to show the public in the series, but Netflix bosses are standing by the filmmakers.

A Netflix source told the outlet: “Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project.”

“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely. Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

Another industry insider said: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

“Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward.”

According to reports, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are pushing for the series to launch next year on the streaming service.

However, Netflix bosses are reportedly keen to debut the show after season five of The Crown drops on November 9.

The docu-series is being directed Oscar-nominee Liz Garbus, who Meghan called “incredible” during her bombshell interview with The Cut in August.

The mother-of-two also described the series as: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see — our love story.”

Following the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II last month, the Sussexes’ children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – are entitled to be called Prince and Princess.

However, the decision ultimately lies in the hands of Harry’s father King Charles III, who ascended to the throne after the Queen died.

It’s understood Charles is holding off on granting their new titles until he has seen their Netflix show, and what Harry has written in his upcoming memoir.