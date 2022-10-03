Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘on the hunt for new home’ after returning to the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on the hunt for a new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned home to the US, after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple have been living in Montecito, California since they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in 2020, but they are now reportedly eying up a new property.

According to The Santa Barbara News-Press, Meghan and Harry are hoping to relocate to the nearby Hope Ranch community with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The affluent private neighborhood has luxury amenities such as country club, golf club, tennis court and equestrian trails.

Homes in the community are reportedly priced as high as $22million.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Meghan and Harry had a string of security scares at their $14million mansion.

Santa Barbara police records obtained by the Sun in July showed six security alerts at their Montecito home in the space of 14 months.

These included alerts of trespassers and property crimes.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, last June.