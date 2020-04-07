Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name non-profit organisation after their beloved son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are launching their own foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed the name of their new non-profit organisation – Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had planned to keep the name secret until they made an official announcement.

However, the couple were forced to confirm the foundation’s name after reporters at The Telegraph discovered they filed to trademark the name ‘Archewell’ last month.

Harry and Meghan had to come up with a new moniker for their foundation, as they were forced to ditch their Sussex Royal brand after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family last month.

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess told The Telegraph: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.”

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.'”

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

“Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” they added.

The couple were supposed to officially launch their new foundation this month after stepping back from the royal family, but they delayed the process due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry and Meghan are currently self-isolating with their son Archie in Los Angeles, where they recently relocated from Canada.

It’s understood the couple are planning to live there full-time, and are house hunting in the Malibu area.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie founder Ali Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker chat about the celebrities who are donating millions to help amid the coronavirus crisis, and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus, the girls discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s controversial move to Hollywood.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: