Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join the lineup for star-studded event

The event will be hosted by Selena Gomez

Global Citizen has announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make an appearance during VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World.

The live event will take place on May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, before its streamed on ABC, CBS, YouTube, and iHeartMedia radio stations on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

As the first large-scale music event for a COVID-compliant audience composed of fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, VAX LIVE calls for new commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists toward the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

#VaxLive is almost here! On May 8, join us, @SelenaGomez, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @JLo, @FooFighters, and more for a show with big names and an even bigger message: everyone, everywhere deserves access to a COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/LQH1HGdvme pic.twitter.com/2RhLrkwvmW — Global Citizen Canada (@GlblCtznCAN) April 27, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serving as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE, and will be delivering an important global message for vaccine equity during the event.

To help ensure equitable access to the vaccine, they’ve also been leading a coordinated drive across the private sector to raise critical funds for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said: “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle—together. Now we need to recover and heal—together.”

“We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone everywhere has equal access to the vaccine.”

“We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important,” they added.

President Biden, First Lady Dr Biden and Vice President Harris will also make an appearance, as part of Global Citizen’s partnership with the White House’s ‘We Can Do This’ initiative to increase public confidence in COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Selena Gomez will host the live concert, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

Huge stars like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn are also confirmed to make an appearance.

