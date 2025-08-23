Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘in talks to produce Princess Diana documentary’ as part of new Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in talks to produce a documentary about Princess Diana as part of their renewed “first look deal” with Netflix.

According to reports, discussions are underway with the streaming platform about a programme to mark 30 years since Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

The news follows the couple’s August 11 announcement that they had extended their Netflix contract, which had been due to expire later this year.

As part of negotiations, a range of projects was discussed, including a second season of the Duchess’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan and a December Christmas special.

Other confirmed projects include Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a documentary about orphaned children in Uganda, where the “shadows of the HIV/Aids crisis linger.”

But The Sun has reported that Prince Harry is also considering a 2027 documentary about his mother.

The release would coincide with the anniversary of Diana’s death and could prove a ratings success for Netflix, which has yet to replicate the global impact of Harry & Meghan.

An industry insider commented: “If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off.”

Harry, who was only 12 when his mother died, has often spoken about the lasting pain of her loss.

The Duke has already participated in two major documentaries about Diana. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, released in 2017, included interviews with both Harry and Prince William, along with rare photographs and home videos.

That same year, he also appeared in Diana, 7 Days, which explored her death, funeral, and the public mourning that followed. Both drew large audiences and widespread attention.

Harry and Meghan signed a reported $100 million (£74 million) contract with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals.

Since then, their only runaway hit has been Harry & Meghan, which became the streamer’s biggest documentary debut, attracting nearly 29 million households in just four days.

Their other projects — covering the Invictus Games, social justice, and polo — have delivered far more modest numbers.

The couple described their renewed deal this month as “extending their creative partnership” through Archewell Productions.

However, according to industry sources, the updated terms are less lucrative than the original contract and signal a cooling of Netflix’s commitment.

When announcing the deal, the Duchess of Sussex said: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria added: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.

“The response to their work speaks for itself – Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”