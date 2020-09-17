Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope Netflix deal will help ‘rebuild their reputation’

The couple secured their multi-million dollar deal earlier this month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope Netflix deal will help ‘rebuild their...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix will help rebuild their “reputation”, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with the streaming platform earlier this month, after founding their own production company.

The deal will allow them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

An insider has since told Us Weekly that the couple see their new deal “as a way of rebuilding their reputation”, after they stepped down as senior royals back in March.

“It was too tempting to resist,” the source added.

After they completed their final engagements in March, the Sussexes moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie.

At the time, an insider said they moved to California in an attempt to “rebrand themselves”.

A source previously told Us Weekly: “Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan.”

“He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else.”

The couple and their son Archie are currently living in a multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Barbara, which they purchased back in June.

