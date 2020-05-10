Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Victoria and David Beckham’s former aid to ‘run their lives’

The 70-year-old has been brought in to set them up in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Victoria and David Beckham’s former aid...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired a former aid of Victoria and David Beckham to help “run their lives” in LA.

The couple moved from Vancouver to LA in March, and have reportedly moved into a €16 million mansion that their pal Oprah Winfrey helped organise.

Now the pair have hired Rebecca Mostow, 70, to run their day-to-day lives as they settle into life in Beverly Hills.

“Rebecca is extremely discreet, diligent and professional and has been around high-end celebrities for decades,” a source told the UK Mail on Sunday newspaper.

“She’s exactly what Harry and Meghan were looking for and came highly recommended.

“Rebecca has her work cut out,” the source added.

Other people on their growing team includes Catherin St-Laurent, a leading executive from Microsoft who has become their ‘Chief of Staff’ and ‘Executive Director’ of their new non-profit organisation.

Media guru Keleigh Thomas Morgan is also apart of the new team, after previously representingMEghan in her acting days.

And Hollywood agent Nick Collins is also said to be on the team, he has an array of high profile clients, including Kristen Stewart and Adam Driver.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.