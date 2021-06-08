The couple welcomed their second child last week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already introduced their daughter to the Queen, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.

Their daughter is affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who has already been introduced to Lili via video call.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: “They were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived.”

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl on Sunday, two days after Meghan gave birth at a hospital in Santa Barbara.

A statement on behalf of the Sussexes’ read: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

The couple also wrote on their Archewell website: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.”

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” they added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie, on May 6, 2019.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year and relocated to California, where they currently reside.