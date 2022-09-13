Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a VERY famous new neighbour

Jennifer Aniston is set to become Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new neighbour, after buying Oprah Winfrey’s $14.8 million farmhouse in Montecito.

According to Architectural Digest, the stunning four-bedroom property has picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens, and a massive motorcourt.

Oprah bought the roughly one-acre estate, made up of the main house and two cottages, last year for $10.5 million.

It is understood that the legendary talk show host separated the property in half, selling the Mediterranean-style home to Jennifer and the two cottage houses to her personal trainer and property manager, Bob Greene.

Oprah has been close friend with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for years, and she famously attended their Royal wedding at Windsor Castle back in 2018.

Other famous faces living nearby in Montecito, California include chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, singer Ariana Grande, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and actor Rob Lowe.

Meghan and Harry moved into their $14.7 million mansion in Santa Barbara in June 2020, after stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The couple currently live there with their two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK last month for a string of charity events, and they will remain there until the end of the royal mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.