Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted by huge cheers at St Paul’s Cathedral for royal service

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted by huge cheers from the crowd outside St Paul’s Cathedral in London this morning.

Alongside members of the Royal family, the couple attended a special service of thanksgiving at the cathedral, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a cream belted coat, which she paired with a matching hat and stiletto heels.


Queen Elizabeth was supposed to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral today, but pulled out after experiencing “some discomfort” at Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

In a statement on Thursday evening, a spokesperson said: “The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.”

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s [service] Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

Harry and Meghan reunited with the Royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday, which marked the start of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet on Wednesday, and were greeted by three of the Queen’s protection officers.

The couple were not invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour, but photographers snapped photos of the pair chatting to family members inside Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan, who wore a navy dress with a matching hat, were spotted speaking to the Duke of Kent in the photos.

At another point, Meghan was also papped sharing a sweet moment with Zara Tindall’s children.

The couple weren’t invited to appear on the royal balcony alongside the Queen for Trooping the Colour, as they are no longer senior working members of the family.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, was also excluded from the traditional balcony appearance.

The family members who did appear on the balcony alongside the Queen included Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

The Queen’s cousins the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance.

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70 years on the throne.

Harry and Meghan were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle in April.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us