Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘filming at-home docuseries’ for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly filming an at-home docuseries for Netflix.

According to Page Six, the couple have allowed cameras into their Montecito mansion to film an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” docuseries.

It’s understood Netflix bosses want the show to premiere later this year, but the Sussexes would rather a 2023 release date.

A producer in the know told the outlet: “The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air.”

Harry and Meghan were followed by cameras when they visited the Netherlands for the Invictus Games last month, as Netflix are making a documentary on the sporting event.

However, its understood the couple have also allowed the streaming company to film them at their $14million home in Montecito, California for a different project.

A Hollywood insider said: “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

Back in September, Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were filming a “fly-on-the-wall documentary” about their lives, after they brought their own videographer on a trip to New York.

The report raised a lot of eyebrows, as the couple have regularly expressed their desire for more privacy since they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family.

While many fans were excited about the prospect of a reality show starring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple’s rep denied the report at the time.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, their spokesperson said: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

Harry and Meghan signed a major deal with Netflix in 2020, after they founded their own production company.

The deal will allow them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

They have already announced a docuseries entitled ‘Heart of Invictus’ under that deal, which will follow a group of athletes on their journey to Prince Harry’s 2022 Invictus Games.

After confirming their partnership with the streaming giant, Harry and Meghan released a statement saying that they hoped to create informative content.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said at the time. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Harry and Meghan also said Netflix’s “unprecedented reach” will help them share “impactful content that unlocks action.”

The couple currently live in Montecito, California with their 3-year-old son Archie, and their daughter Lilibet Diana, who is almost 1.