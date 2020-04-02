Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eyeing up homes in same LA area Princess Diana wanted to live in

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eyeing up homes in same LA area...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for their new home in LA – in the same area Princess Diana hoped to live in.

According to a new report, Harry’s mum was had planned to move to LA just months before her death.

Harry and Meghan controversially left their mansion in Vancouver, Canada during the Coronavirus pandemic, and jetted to LA to start their new lives.

The pair are reportedly looking at several “A-list communities”, which are all driving distance from some of the biggest movie studios in Hollywood.

The couple have reportedly been looking at property in Malibu, Pacific Palisades and the Pacific Coast Highway corridor of Los Angeles.

They are also specifically looking for a home with access to a private beach.

The area Harry and Meghan plan to live in is close to the luxury home where Diana hoped to live, just months before her tragic car crash in 1997.

Her boyfriend at the time, Dodi, had picked the home in Malibu and revealed that was where they planned to relocate after they got married.

A source told the Mirror: “Over the last few months (Harry and Meghan) have been looking at residences in that stretch of the city.

“There is at least one very high profile, high-end realtors (estate agents), who has been home spotting for them privately.

“Meghan has made it no secret to those in her life from even before meeting Harry she hoped to live on the beach eventually.

“Now, with her freedom, money from Suits, husband’s fortune and obvious future earning potential means that splashing as much as £16 million is achievable.”

Princess Diana’s planned home boasted beachfront views in California and six acres of garden.

Diana’s dream home was in the heart of Malibu’s luxury Paradise Cove, with stars that live there including Pamela Anderson, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Cher, Paris Hilton, U2’s The Edge and Mel Gibson.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan reportedly looked at Kylie Jenner’s former million-dollar mansion to rent while they find their dream home.

The estate, called Petra Manor, costs €14,000 per night to rent and boasts 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, an outdoor pool, a tennis court and an in-house cinema.