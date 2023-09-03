Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy date night at Beyoncé concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a date night at a Beyoncé concert over the weekend.

Fans spotted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the crowd during the first of the singer’s three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Friday evening.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, attended the gig with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle and her Mama Doria are having the best time at the #RENAISSANCE tour! pic.twitter.com/s5pxPby1fm — MegnHaz R Global (@papzeni25) September 2, 2023

Meghan and her mum both wore silver to the concert, after Beyoncé asked fans to in a post shared on her website last month.

She wrote at the time: “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy/ Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL — 🐝🪩 (@bluesbabysitter) September 2, 2023

It comes after Meghan attended a Taylor Swift concert in the same venue last month, while her husband was on a trip to Japan.

Meghan met Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King live-action remake back in 2019.

According to multiple reports, as Beyoncé approached Meghan she said: “My princess.”

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family in 2020, live in California with their two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 2.