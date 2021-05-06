Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encourage fans to ‘give back’ in honour of Archie’s birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have encouraged fans to “give back” in honour of Archie’s birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son turned two today, with members of the Royal Family leading the birthday tributes to him.

In a statement, shared by royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the couple shared a message of thanks with the public for their “support” on Archie’s special day.

They said: “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie’s birthday.”

“Many of you donated to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service – all through the goodness of your hearts.”

“You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so origanically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

“This year, our worlds continue to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yes too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer.”

“As of today, around 80% of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered to wealthier countries.”

“While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start. We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine.”

To celebrate Archie’s birthday, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are encouraging donations to benefit @Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which buys COVID vaccines for the world (prioritising those in countries that cannot afford them)🌎 DONATE (via @GlblCtzn): https://t.co/btVsExz1u8 pic.twitter.com/bt142TI8Bh — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 6, 2021

“And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can – if you have the means to do so – to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places.”

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound effect.”

“Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect and care for one another. Thank you for celebrating with us,” they concluded.

Meghan and Harry have encouraged people to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance via Global Citizen here.