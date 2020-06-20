Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop major hint they may never reprise their roles as senior royals

The couple quit their roles at the end of March

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drop major hint they may never reprise...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped a major hint they may never reprise their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles at the end of March, but the couple have been given the opportunity to change their minds – as their situation will be reviewed after a 12-month period.

However in a surprising move, Harry and Meghan have now ditched the Queen’s lawyers Harbottle & Lewis – fuelling speculation they may never rejoin the Firm.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple filed official documents confirming the news this week.

Their decision is particularly shocking, as Harry has been represented by Harbottle & Lewis since he was a teenager – and he even asked senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell to become a director of the couple’s charity.

A courtier told the newspaper: “It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back.”

“The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace.”

The couple have now hired rival firm Fieldfisher to represent their not-for-profit organisation Archewell, which they plan to launch next year.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said: “They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.