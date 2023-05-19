Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demand footage of ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have demanded that a photo agency hand over footage taken by the paparazzi during their “near catastrophic” car chase.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson claimed the couple and Meghan’s mother were pursued by paparazzi for “over two hours” after they left an event in New York on Tuesday evening.

According to TMZ, Harry and Meghan’s lawyers wrote a letter to Backgrid demanding copies of the footage taken in order to improve their security.

“We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours,” the couple’s lawyers wrote, per TMZ.

However, Backgrid returned their own letter, which snarkily read: “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.”

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”

Backgrid also refuted Harry and Meghan’s claims that it was a “near catastrophic” car chase.

“According to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident,” Backgrid told Page Six earlier this week.

“The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.”

Backgrid denied claims that Harry and Meghan had been chased by “highly aggressive paparazzi,” adding its photographers had no intention of “causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

“It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

Backgrid added that it values “transparency and ethics” in journalism – including “providing fair and factual responses to claims.”

The photo agency say they will continue to look into the matter.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson said of the incident: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD [New York Police Department] officers.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.” “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” the spokesperson continued. Sukhcharn Singh, who drove the couple on part of their journey on Tuesday evening, confirmed they were followed by paparazzi but didn’t agree that the incident was “near catastrophic”. Speaking to NBC News, Mr Singh said: “I think that’s all you know, exaggerated and stuff like that. So don’t read too much into that, you know.” “New York City is the safest place to be,” Mr Singh continued. “There’s police stations, there’s cops on every corner, so there’s no reason to be afraid in New York.” Mr Singh said he never felt in danger, and dismissed suggestions it was like a car chase seen in films. Elsewhere, Royal correspondent Omid Scobie told the BBC: “When you read the statement you assume it’s some sort of Fast and the Furious situation in the middle of New York City, which we know crawls at a snail’s pace.” “It was sort of a game of cat and mouse, sometimes their car sat in traffic surrounded by photographers on bikes and cars behind them, and then there were moments when the road was clear and the car went up to 80 mph trying to lose some of the people that were following them.” The incident is said to have occurred after Harry and Meghan stepped out for the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power on May 16. The Duchess of Sussex was one of four honourees at the event, which took place at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The 41-year-old looked radiant in a gold Joanna Ortiz midi dress with a cut-out design, which she paired with black Tom Ford heels. The couple were joined by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland for the bash. A biography for Meghan on the Women of Vision Awards website reads: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity, and global role model.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) “Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures.” This is the first public event the couple have attended since Meghan skipped out on King Charles III’s coronation. While Harry attended the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, the Duchess of Sussex remained in California to celebrate their son Archie’s 4th birthday. Harry’s return to the UK was a fleeting visit, as it’s understood he jetted back to the US right after the ceremony.