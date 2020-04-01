Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delay plans to announce rebrand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have delayed plans to announce their rebrand, as the timing is “inappropriate”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior working members of the royal family on March 31st, and posted a ‘goodbye’ message on their SussexRoyal Instagram account.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, the couple were rumoured to be revealing their new brand and charity this week – but those plans have been put “on ice”.

Speaking on Tuesday’s This Morning, Camilla said: “What’s interesting is, this week they were meant to be launching their life as non-royals…”

“Today marks the end of that transition period, where they they were meant to officially step down, but of course due to the coronavirus outbreak they haven’t been able to do that. They’ve effectively put these all on ice.”

“I think they regarded it as not only inappropriate to be rebranding at a time like this, but equally, they aren’t going to get the column inches they wanted.”

“We understand that this big move was done rather in a rush. They took one of the last flights of Canada to get to America and they’re currently renting and looking somewhere, perhaps on the beach front in Malibu,” she continued.

“But all of the plans about them launching this new charity, have been put on ice.”

Speaking about their move to Los Angeles, Camilla said: “It’s her hometown, it’s where she grew up, where all her friends are based. They’ve announce they are being represented by that US agency Sunshine Sachs.”

“They’ve said they will no longer be represented by the royal communication office, essentially they’re setting up shop as celebrities.”

“They’re still known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but they can’t use that royal branding, so they’re on the red carpet with the rest of the A-listers.”

In their ‘goodbye’ post on the SussexRoyal Instagram account, the couple told fans that they were looking forward to “reconnecting soon”.

The post, which had the comments switched off, was also signed off with ‘Harry and Meghan’ – rather than ‘Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’.