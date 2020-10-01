Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defend Diversity’s BLM performance

The couple have spoken out about racism in the UK - to mark the start of Black History Month

Prince Harry has defended Diversity’s Black Lives Matter performance on Britain’s Got Talent, weeks after it sparked over 24,000 Ofcom complaints.

To mark the start of Black History Month in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to the Evening Standard on Zoom from their home in California.

During their lengthy interview, the couple called for an end to “structural racism” in Britain, as they spoke out about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Harry also addressed the controversy surrounding Diversity’s recent performance on BGT, and said he spoke to the dance troupe’s leader Ashley Banjo about it.

He said: “We spoke to Ashley Banjo a few weeks ago, straight after the Britain’s Got Talent situation.”

“You know, that in itself, I am sure even me talking about it will become controversial, but the reality is that he and his team of guys put on the most amazing display…”

“And we had such a good chat with Ashley. You know, he was really strong, he felt great about it, but at the same time he was concerned because of the reaction,” he continued.

“It was a real surprise that there was what? 1,100 complaints after the show and then three days of hype it became 20 or 25,000.”

“I am very glad Ofcom made the decision that they did but that in itself kind of proves how much this conversation needs to continue,” he added.

During their chat, Harry also admitted he become more aware of racism after marrying Meghan, who is biracial.

He said: “You know, I’ve had a sort of an awakening as such of my own, because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK, but also globally as well. I thought I did, but I didn’t.”

“And this isn’t about pointing the finger, this isn’t about blaming anybody, this is about using this opportunity, this month, to introduce Brits to other Brits that they might not know about or they might not have heard about.”

“And I think the power of community that comes from that is absolutely vast, especially for young black men and young black girls.”

Meghan was also asked for her views on the Black Lives Matter protests, and the former actress admitted they had been “inflammatory for a lot of people”.

She continued: “But when there is just peaceful protest and when there is the intention of just wanting community and just wanting the recognition of equality, then that is a beautiful thing.”

“While it has been challenging for a lot of people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people. We recognise that. It is uncomfortable for us.”

“And I think when everyone just starts to own that, we push through that and focus on how do we make it different moving forward?”

“And if we just focus on the uplift and the positivity of that, while still acknowledging the past, that’s where we reshape things, and that shouldn’t be inflammatory at all. That should be really exciting actually.”

The couple also briefly spoke about their life in Los Angeles, and Meghan said: “We are doing well. [Archie] is so good.”

“We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.