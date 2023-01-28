Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘cut ties with top Archewell executives’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly cut ties with top executives at Archewell.

According to Variety, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with Oscar-winning producer Ben Browning, who oversaw their bombshell Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan.

The publication reported that his deal was set to expire, and a reason was not given for why it wasn’t renewed.

Fara Taylor, who was the marketing campaign lead behind Harry & Meghan, the Duchess’ podcast Archetypes and the Duke’s memoir Spare is also set to “transition out of her role” later this year.

Neither Ben nor Fara are set to be replaced at Archewell.

The couple’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen said of the employees’ exits: “Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure.”

“They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist.”

Ashley continued: “They played a critical role in helping to tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far and the couple remain hugely grateful for their support on those vital ‘look back’ projects, as they now look forward.”

New appointments have also been made at Archewell; Miranda Barbot has been named the director of global communication and press secretary, and Maren Thomas has been named manager of communications.

Serena Regan has been hired as head of podcasts, while Shauna Nep has become co-executive director of the Archewell Foundation.

The news comes just weeks after two senior Archewell employees stepped away from their roles ahead of the release of Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

At the time, it was announced that Archewell boss Mandana Dayani has stepped down to her role after less than 18 months.

In a statement, Archewell said: “Ms. Dayani was brought on during [the Sussexes’] parental leave to move the company and its projects forward.”

“Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for The Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company.”

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of The Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends,” the statement added.

Page Six previously reported that Meghan and Harry’s head of audio, who was in charge of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, had also left Archewell.

According to the outlet, Rebecca Sananès moved on after just over a year at the company as she was keen to launch her own project.

It has not yet been revealed if Meghan’s podcast will return for a second season.