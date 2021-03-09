Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clarify comments about their wedding after Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clarify comments about their wedding after Oprah...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have clarified comments they made about their wedding during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

In the CBS special, the Duchess of Sussex said they “got married” three days before their televised wedding took place on May 19, 2018.

Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. But we called the archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.'”

“So, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our back yard with the archbishop of Canterbury,” she explained.

Harry then started singing, “Just the three of us, just the three of us,” referencing the Bill Withers classic ‘Just the Two of Us’.

Despite Meghan’s revelation, the couple’s spokesperson has since told E! News that they were actually legally married on May 19.

This means the couple just exchanged vows for sentimental reasons.

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday, before it aired in the UK and Ireland on Monday night.

